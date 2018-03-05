Three border guards wounded in landmine explosion in Anbar





Anbar (Iraqinews.com) – Three border guards were injured as a landmine exploded west of Anbar, a security source from the province was quoted saying on Monday.

Basnews website quoted the source as saying, “the landmine exploded after a military vehicle carrying border guards hit it at Ar-Rutbah town in western Anbar.”

“The landmine is believed to be left over by Islamic State militants, who were pushed out of the province in November,” the source pointed out.

He added that security troops “started combing the area in search for other landmines.”

Iraq declared the collapse of Islamic State’s territorial influence earlier in November with the recapture of Rawa, a city on Anbar’s western borders with Syria, which was the group’s last bastion in Iraq.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced in December full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members. However, Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

The surge in violence between armed groups and government forces has resulted in over 3 million internally displaced persons across Iraq and left more than 11 million in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

