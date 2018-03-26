Three civilians wounded in bomb attack near Baghdad market





Baghdad (Iraqinews.com) – Three civilians were wounded Monday in a bomb explosion in Baghdad, a security source was quoted as saying.

Speaking to Alghad Press, the source said, “An explosive charge went off near a popular market in Arab Jibor neighborhood in southern Baghdad, leaving three civilians wounded.”

“A security force immediately rushed to the blast site and carried the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment,” according to the source.

The Iraqi capital has seen almost daily bombings and armed attacks against security members, paramilitary troops and civilians since the Iraqi government launched a wide-scale campaign to retake Islamic State-occupied areas in 2016.

Though most of the daily bombings go without a claim of responsibility, Islamic State is expected to be behind many.

The surge in violence between armed groups and government forces has resulted in over 3 million internally displaced persons across Iraq and left more than 11 million in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The Islamic State group appeared on the international scene in 2014 when it seized large swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria, declaring the establishment of an Islamic “caliphate” from Mosul city.

