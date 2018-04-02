



Mosul (IraqiNews.com) Three Islamic State members were arrested in an operation carried out in west of Mosul, Nineveh, a commander announced on Monday.

In a statement, Maj. Gen. Hamad Names al-Jabouri, commander of Nineveh Police, said, “Police troops managed, this evening, through checkpoints, to arrest three Islamic State members in west of Mosul.”

Last week, security troops arrested four IS members in west of Mosul, while the Wali (governor) of Mosul and Wali of Qayyarah were apprehended in an operation carried out in al-Mahana village, south of the city.

Twelve IS members were arrested on Wednesday in an operation carried out in al-Boweir village, west of Mosul. On Tuesday, the command said eighteen IS members, including foreign leaders, were killed in a security operation, south of Mosul. On the same day, the command said fourteen militants were arrested in operations carried out in west and south of the city.

Thousands of Islamic State militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against security troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi announced, in December, full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members.