



Anbar (IraqiNews.com) Three Islamic State members were killed in an airstrike launched by the U.S.-led Coalition, west of Anbar, a source from Anbar Operations Command announced on Tuesday.

“Coalition jets shelled an Islamic State tunnel in the desert, southwest of Rutba,” the source told AlSumaria News.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the source said, “the shelling left a tunnel destroyed and three militants, who were hiding inside, killed.”

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition, was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group.

Abadi announced in December full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members. However, Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

Iraqi forces, backed by a U.S.-led coalition and paramilitary troops, have been fighting since October 2016 to retake territories Islamic State had occupied.

The war against IS has so far displaced at least five million people. Thousands of others fled toward neighboring countries including Syria, Turkey and other European countries, since IS emerged to proclaim its self-styled “caliphate”.