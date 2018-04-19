



Kirkuk (IraqiNews.com) Three Islamic State members were killed in confrontations with security troops, southwest of Kirkuk, a security source from the province said on Thursday.

Speaking to AlSumaria News, the source said, “armed confrontations occurred between the Federal Police and al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) against Islamic State members in al-Khadra village in al-Zab town, southwest of Kirkuk.”

The clashes, according to the source, who preferred anonymity, added that “three militants have been killed so far as the confrontations are still ongoing.”

Security troops carry out operations, every now and then, in search for the dormant cells of IS.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition, was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group.

In December, Abadi announced full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members. However, Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

As many as 3,298 civilians were killed and 4,781 others were wounded in 2017, excluding Anbar civilian casualty figures for November and December, which are not available, UNAMI said in a report in December.