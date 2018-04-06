



Diyala (IraqiNews.com) Joint security forces have killed three Islamic State militants in an operation, northeast of Baquba, a source from Diyala province said on Friday.

“Joint troops of the army and the mobilization forces killed three IS members near Hamreen lake, northeast of Baquba,” the source told AlSumaria News.

On Wednesday, news reports quoted sources as saying that Iraqi troops killed Abu Nabil al-Iraqi, the mastermind of several terrorist attacks launched by Islamic State, and seven of his aides in a military operation in northeastern Diyala. A-Iraqi used to provide the militant group with financial and logistic support to target security forces in Diyala

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition, was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group.

In December, Abadi announced full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members. However, Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

As many as 3,298 civilians were killed and 4,781 others were wounded in 2017, excluding Anbar civilian casualty figures for November and December, which are not available, UNAMI said in a report in December.