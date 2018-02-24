



Mosul (IraqiNews.com) Three Islamic State members were killed in an attack foiled by the Federal Police in southeast of Mosul, according to Nineveh Police.

“Federal troops repulsed an attack by IS in Makhmur region, southeast of Mosul, killing three of the attackers,” Lt. Gen. Salam al-Okeidi, spokesperson for the police command, told BasNews on Saturday.

No further details about the attack or losses of the federal troops were provided.

Meanwhile, Cap. Salah Samir, an officer from Nineveh police, said troops confiscated a tunnel for IS militants in Hammam al-Alil camp, south of Mosul.

“Police ran into a tunnel for IS in Hammam al-Alil camp, as a part of it collapsed by rain water,” Samir said.

On Wednesday, the Rapid Response troops in Nineveh managed to arrest two Islamic State members in an operation in al-Quds and al-Ta’meem districts in western Mosul. Earlier this week, Interiro Ministry said seven militants were arrested during operations launched in several regions across Mosul.

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.