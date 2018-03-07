



Salahuddin (IraqiNews.com) Three Islamic State suicide attackers have been killed in an operation in south of Salahuddin province, Shiite militias announced on Wednesday.

“After information was collected about the presence of suicide bombers in a rest house in Jazirat al-Is-haqi region, combat troops headed toward the rest house and cordoned it,” a statement by Saraya al-Salam militias said.

“Clashes lasted for 15 minutes, during which troops managed to kill the suicide attackers. No casualties were reported among the civilians,” it added.

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi announced, in December, full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members.

As many as 3,298 civilians were killed and 4,781 others were wounded in 2017, excluding Anbar civilian casualty figures for November and December, which are not available, UNAMI said in a report in December.