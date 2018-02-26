Three Islamic State suicide attackers killed in operation, west of Anbar





Anbar (IraqiNews.com) Three Islamic State suicide attackers were killed, while a rest house was destroyed during an operation in west of Ramadi, Anbar, the Security Media Center said on Monday.

“Troops of Al-Jazeerah Command managed today to destroy two IS rest houses, which included huge amounts of explosives, east of al-Bakr district,” the center said in a statement.

“Three suicide attackers were killed during the operation,” it added.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition, was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group.

Abadi announced in December full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members. However, Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.a

Iraqi forces, backed by a U.S.-led coalition and paramilitary troops, have been fighting since October 2016 to retake territories Islamic State had occupied.

The war against IS has so far displaced at least five million people. Thousands of others fled toward neighboring countries including Syria, Turkey and other European countries, since IS emerged to proclaim its self-styled “caliphate”.