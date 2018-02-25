Three people injured in southern Baghdad bomb attack





Baghdad (Iraqinews.com) – Three people were injured Sunday in a bomb attack in southern the Iraqi capital Baghdad, a security source was quoted as saying.

Speaking to Baghdad Today news website, the source said, “A bomb exploded near commercial markets at Arab Jibor neighborhood in southern Baghdad, leaving three people wounded.”

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that a security force “carried the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment and opened a probe into the bomb attack.”

The Iraqi capital has seen almost daily bombings and armed attacks against security members, paramilitary troops and civilians since the Iraqi government launched a wide-scale campaign to retake Islamic State-occupied areas in 2016. Though most of the daily bombings go without a claim of responsibility, Islamic State has declared it had been behind many.

A total of 115 Iraqi civilians, excluding policemen, were killed and another 250 injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in January 2018, according to casualty figures recorded by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Baghdad was the worst affected Governorate, with 323 civilian casualties (90 killed, 233 injured). Diyala followed, with 8 killed and 15 injured; and Nineveh, with 13 killed and 7 injured. UNAMI has not been able to obtain the civilian casualty figures from the Anbar Health Department for the month of January.

