Three people killed, wounded in bomb blast, southwest of Kirkuk





Kirkuk (IraqiNews.com) Three people were killed and injured in a bomb blast, southwest of Kirkuk province, a security source was quoted saying on Saturday.

Speaking to Baghdad Today website, the source said, “a bomb, went off at al-Humeira crossroads in al-Rashad town, southwest of Kirkuk. Two people were killed, while the third was wounded.”

“Security troops rushed to the accident spot,” the source who preferred anonymity added. “The wounded were taken to nearby hospital for treatment, while the victim was transferred to forensic medicine department.”

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

A total of 104 Iraqi civilians and policemen were killed, while 177 others were injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in March, according to casualty figures by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

In December, Abadi announced full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members.

As many as 3,298 civilians were killed and 4,781 others were wounded in 2017, excluding Anbar civilian casualty figures for November and December, which are not available, UNAMI said in a report in December.