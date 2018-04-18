Three people wounded in bomb blast in Diyala: Source





Diyala (IraqiNews.com) Three people were wounded in a bomb blast in Diyala, a security source from the province said on Tuesday.

Speaking to Alghad Press, the source said, “a bomb explosion occurred in al-Hayy al-Askari region in Khan Bani Saad town, leaving three people wounded.”

“Security troops cordoned off the blast and conducted investigations. The injured were transferred to nearby hospital for treatment,” the source added.

A total of 104 Iraqi civilians and policemen were killed, while 177 others were injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in March, according to casualty figures by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

In December, Abadi announced full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members. However, Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition, was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group.

As many as 3,298 civilians were killed and 4,781 others were wounded in 2017, excluding Anbar civilian casualty figures for November and December, which are not available, UNAMI said in a report in December.