Three policemen killed, wounded in bomb blast, northwest of Mosul





Mosul (IraqiNews.com) Two policemen were killed, while a third was injured as a bomb explosion targeted a police patrol in northwest of Mosul, a security source from Nineveh police was quoted saying on Wednesday.

“A bomb targeted a patrol for local police, which took over Badush city, in the wake of confrontations that took place in the city,” Cap. Amir Wathiq told BasNews.

“Security troops cordoned off the blast scene and transferred the victims to forensic medicine in Mosul, while the wounded was taken to hospital for treatment. Investigation was conducted,” he added.

Armed clashes occurred earlier this week against Islamic State militants, that ended killing eight army personnel in al-Atshana mountain in the city.

Moreover, security troops have confiscated a lorry carrying weapons in the western side of Mosul.

A statement by the Interior Ministry said Nineveh police managed to seize a lorry carrying huge number of weapons at the entrance of al-Quds district, western Mosul.

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.