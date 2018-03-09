Three security personnel killed, wounded in armed attack, east of Kirkuk





Kirkuk (IraqiNews.com) Three Iraqi security personnel were killed and injured in an armed attack against one of the headquarters of the Turkmen Front in Kirkuk.

In a statement on Friday, Mohamed Samaan, an official from the front in Kirkuk, said, “the headquarters of the military district, east of Kirkuk, was targeted by unidentified gunmen using RPGs.”

The attack, according to Samaan, left “one personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Service killed and another injured.”

Earlier on the day, a security source said a CTS patrol was attacked in east of Kirkuk, adding that troops repelled the attack.

A total of 91 Iraqi civilians were killed and 208 others were injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in February, according to the monthly report issued by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Baghdad was the worst affected Governorate, with 195 civilian casualties (49 killed, 146 injured). Anbar Governorate ranked second place, with 14 killed and 37 injured, and Diyala had 12 killed and 11 injured.

As many as 3,298 civilians were killed and 4,781 others were wounded in 2017, excluding Anbar civilian casualty figures for November and December, which are not available, UNAMI said in a report in December.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.