Twelve Islamic State members, security personnel killed, west of Kirkuk





Kirkuk (IraqiNews.com) Twelve Islamic State members as well as security personnel were killed in west of Kirkuk, sources said on Tuesday.

Speaking to AlSumaria News, Wasfi al-Aassi, head of the Hawija Liberation Brigades of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces), said, “an attack by Islamic State members targeted PMFs in Nawafel village, al-Rashad town, southwest of Kirkuk, leaving one leader killed and five other personnel wounded.”

“Security troops transferred the victim to forensic medicine department, while the wounded were taken to nearby hospital for treatment,” Aassi added.

Moreover, six IS members were killed in a joint operation, northwest of Kirkuk, a security source from the province said.

“Joint troops of the Federal Police and the 16th brigade of PMFs carried out an operation and managed to kill six IS members, near one of the villages at al-Dibs town,” the source told AlSumaria News.

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

A total of 104 Iraqi civilians and policemen were killed, while 177 others were injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in March, according to casualty figures by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

As many as 3,298 civilians were killed and 4,781 others were wounded in 2017, excluding Anbar civilian casualty figures for November and December, which are not available, UNAMI said in a report in December.