Two children killed in landmine explosion, west of Anbar





Anbar (IraqiNews.com) Two children were killed as a landmine exploded in west of Anbar, a security source from the province was quoted saying on Tuesday.

“Two children were killed as a landmine went off in Kubeisa city, west of Anbar,” the source told Alghad Press.

The landmine, according to the source, was old one and it exploded as the children were near to it. “Security troops started combing the region in search for other landmines.

A total of 115 Iraqi civilians, excluding policemen, were killed and another 250 injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in January 2018, according to casualty figures recorded by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Baghdad was the worst affected governorate, with 323 civilian casualties (90 killed, 233 injured). Diyala followed, with 8 killed and 15 injured; and Nineveh, with 13 killed and 7 injured.

Abadi announced in December full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members. However, Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition, was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group.