Two civilians wounded as car bomb attack rocks Iraq’s Ramadi





Anbar (Iraqinews.com) – Two civilians were injured Wednesday in a car bomb attack in Ramadi city as the country still suffers from almost daily bombings believed to be launched by the Islamic State group.

“An explosive charge fixed into a car went off near a branch of Rafidain Bank in Ramadi, leaving two civilians wounded,” a security source told Baghdad Today.

“Ambulances rushed to the blast site and carried the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment,” the source said, adding that security forces also opened a probe into the incident.

According to the latest casualty figures recorded by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), a total of 104 Iraqi civilians and policemen were killed and another 177 injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in March.

In its monthly statement released earlier this month, the UN agency said the number of civilians killed, excluding police, was 84, while 164 others were injured.

Baghdad was the worst affected Governorate, with 124 civilian casualties (33 killed, 91 injured), followed by Salahuddin with 12 killed and 26 injured, and Anbar with 11 killed and 22 injured.

Though most of the daily bombings go without a claim of responsibility, Islamic State is expected to be behind many.

