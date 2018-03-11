Two farmers killed in bomb explosion in Iraq’s Kirkuk





Kirkuk (Iraqinews.com) – Two farmers were killed Sunday after an explosive charge left over by Islamic State (IS) militants went off in Kirkuk province, a security source was quoted as saying.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told IKH News that a bomb “believed to be planted by defeated IS militants went off on the outskirts of Hawija district in southwestern Kirkuk.”

“The explosion left two passing-by farms killed as they were close to the blast site,” the source said, adding that a security force immediately rushed to the explosion site and started combing the area in search for any other bombs.

According to the source, the bodies of the two slain farmers were carried to the forensic medicine department.

In October, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared that Iraqi troops recaptured Hawija, a main town held by Islamic State in the country.

The town had fallen to IS in June 2014, when the militant group seized control of much of northern and western Iraq and proclaimed the creation of a self-styled “caliphate”.

There, Islamic State’s reign forced thousands to flee to refugee camps, while hundreds had been executed by the group for attempting to escape the area or contacting security forces.

