Two Iraqis wounded in bomb blast west of Baghdad





Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) Two Iraqi civilians were wounded on Saturday when a bomb blast hit an area west of the capital, according to a security source.

Alghad Press quoted the source saying that the blast occurred near a popular market in al-Zeidan, Abu Gharib, west of Baghdad, leaving two civilians injured.

A total of 104 Iraqi civilians and policemen were killed, while 177 others were injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in March, according to casualty figures by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

As many as 3,298 civilians were killed and 4,781 others were wounded in 2017, excluding Anbar civilian casualty figures for November and December, which are not available, UNAMI said in a report in December.

Baghdad has witnessed almost daily bombings and armed attacks targeting civilians and security personnel since Islamic State militants took over a third of Iraqi territories in 2014 and even after the declaration of their defeat at the end of 2017. The group claimed responsibility for some of the bloodiest attacks in the Iraqi capital.

