Two IS suicide bombers shot dead before blowing themselves up in Mosul





Nineveh (Iraqinews.com) – Security forces have shot dead two Islamic State (IS) suicide bombers before blowing themselves up outside a security headquarters in Makhmur town in southeastern Mosul, a police official was quoted by the Turkish Anadolu agency as saying.

“Two Islamic State militants wearing explosive belts tried to blow themselves up outside a security headquarters at Tahouna village in Makmur, but the troops shot them dead after they rejected to stop,” Captain Saad Shahm al-Awsi told the news agency.

“Also, a soldier sustained moderate injuries in the after-midnight suicide attack,” Awsi said, adding that the injured solider was immediately carried to hospital for treatment,.

Meanwhile, Iraqi troops arrested nine wanted criminals in different parts in Mosul, with one of them believed to be a member of the Islamic State group.

On Sunday night, Iraqi troops killed 30 Islamic State militants who were hiding inside a cave in western Mosul.

Acting upon accurate intelligence reports, Iraqi troops fired 27 missiles from a Stryker armored vehicle against a cave in Al-Ba’aj district, 150 km west of Mosul, leaving the cave completely destroyed and all 30 IS militants who were inside it dead.

The cave is believed to be used as an explosives depot as a huge explosion was heard following the missile attack.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced, last July, liberation of the second largest Iraqi city of Mosul from IS militants, who had captured it in 2014. More than 25,000 militants were killed throughout the campaign, which started in October 2016.

