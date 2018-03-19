Two Islamic State members arrested, as airstrike targeted desert in Anbar





Anbar (IraqiNews.com) The Joint Operations Command has announced arresting two Islamic State members in an airstrike in Anbar province.

In a statement, Brig. Gen. Yehia Rasool, spokesperson for the command, said, “an airstrike was carried out in the desert in Anbar by the army’s elite Counter-Terrorism Service, depending on information from the Iraqi intelligence services.”

“The operation was backed by the Iraqi fighter jets. Two IS members were arrested,” he added.

On Sunday, several Islamic State members were arrested as an airstrike was carried out as CTS troops carried out an airstrike in the desert, southeast of Rutba, in coordination with Anbar Operations Command and the first brigade, according to news reports.

Last week, six Islamic State members were killed as the U.S.-led Coalition launched an airstrike in Wadi al-Qathf region in Rutba.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition, was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group.

Abadi announced in December full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members. However, Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

Iraqi forces, backed by a U.S.-led coalition and paramilitary troops, have been fighting to retake territories Islamic State had occupied.