



Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) The Iraqi Interior Ministry has announced arresting two Islamic State members as they fled Diyala province toward Baghdad to hide from security troops.

In a statement on Tuesday, Maj. Gen. Saad Maan, the ministry spokesperson, said, “the intelligence of the federal troops managed to arrest two Islamic State members, who are part of the so-called Diyala State. They fled toward Baghdad to escape security services.”

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses a threat against stability in the country.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since a government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and a U.S.-led international coalition, was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.

In December, Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi announced full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members.

Violence in the country has surged further with the emergence of Islamic State Sunni extremist militants who proclaimed an “Islamic Caliphate” in Iraq and Syria.

As many as 3,298 civilians were killed and 4,781 others were wounded in 2017, excluding Anbar civilian casualty figures for November and December, which are not available, UNAMI said in a report in December.