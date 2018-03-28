



Anbar (IraqiNews.com)Two civilians were wounded as a bomb exploded under the rubble of one of the houses, in central Ramadi, west Anbar, a security source from Anbar police was quoted saying on Wednesday.

Speaking to BasNews, the source said, “a bomb from the remnants of IS went off while a family was trying to lift the debris of their destroyed house in al-Andalus district, central Ramadi, which two people injured.”

Moreover, the source said four people were arrested, while huge amounts of weapons were seized in security operation.

“Security forces carried out a wide-scale operation in al-Karma and al-Saqlawiya regions, leaving four people involved in terrorist operations and amounts of weapons confiscated,” the source added.

Abadi announced in December full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members. However, Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

Iraqi forces, backed by a U.S.-led coalition and paramilitary troops, have been fighting to retake territories Islamic State had occupied since 2016.

A total of 91 Iraqi civilians were killed and 208 others were injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in February, according to the monthly report issued by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Baghdad was the worst affected Governorate, with 195 civilian casualties (49 killed, 146 injured). Anbar Governorate ranked second place, with 14 killed and 37 injured, and Diyala had 12 killed and 11 injured.