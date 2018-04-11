



Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) Two suicide bombers were killed as they were attempting to attack visitors of a Shiite shrine, north of Baghdad, a commander said on Wednesday.

“In light of accurate information from intelligence department, a checkpoint was set up in al-Khadra region in Tarmiyah district, north of Baghdad. The two attackers, wearing explosive belts, approached a house, where the ambush was there,” Brig. Gen. Jalil al-Rubei’y, head of the Baghdad Operations Command, told AlSumaria News.

“The intelligence department opened fire against the bombers and killed them,” Rubei’y said adding that “hey were going to target visitors of Imam Musa al-Kadhim’s shrine.

Millions of Shiite visitors from other provinces across Iraq as well as neighboring countries flock to Kadhimiya neighborhood every year to commemorate death of the seventh imam revered in Shia Islam, amid high security measures.

A total of 104 Iraqi civilians and policemen were killed, while 177 others were injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in March, according to casualty figures by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

As many as 3,298 civilians were killed and 4,781 others were wounded in 2017, excluding Anbar civilian casualty figures for November and December, which are not available, UNAMI said in a report in December.