



Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) The U.S.-led Coalition has warned against further attacks by Islamic State to affect the upcoming parliamentary elections.

In an interview with the Dubai-based Al-Arabiya TV channel, Army Col. Ryan Dillon, spokesperson for the coalition, said Islamic State is not totally eliminated in Iraq. The militants gather at some regions, that the Iraqi government are aware of. They will try to launch more attacks.

Dillon expressed concerns about IS efforts to launch a series of attacks to affect the elections. He added that some of these attacks might affect the voters.

Dillon also indicated efforts made to collect information about the militant group either through Iraqi citizens or the drones, which show the places where they gather.

In March, American ambassador to Iraq Douglas Silliman said his country is not planning to take part in securing the Iraqi parliamentary elections.

The Iraqi parliamentary elections is scheduled to take place on May 12. The elections were originally scheduled for September 2017, but were delayed due to the country’s fight against Islamic State.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi announced, in December, full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members. Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against security troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

Thousands of Islamic State militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.