



Anbar (IraqiNews.com) The U.S.-led Coalition has been heavily hovering over the border region between Iraq and Syria, a security source from the mobilization forces in Anbar province said on Wednesday.

“The coalition jets have been heavily hovering over the al-Tanf region on borders between Iraq and Syria, without clarifying reasons for that,” the source told Almaalomah website.

“Security leaders deployed in the western side of the province have no information about the operations made by the Coalition jets,” he added. “Security forces are getting ready for an operation that targets the dormant cells of Islamic State in the western desert of Anbar reaching to the Iraqi-Syrian borders.”

Earlier today, U.S. President Donald Trump warned Russia of imminent military action in Syria, lambasting Russia for supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

During a speech on Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi stressed that measures have been taken to protect borders with Syria, saying that Islamic State will not be able to penetrate into Iraq once again.

The Iraqi-Syrian borders are under the control of joint troops of military and border guards.

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.