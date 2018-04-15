U.S. to Iraq: Syria attack mainly targeted three chemical weapons sites





Baghdad (Iraqinews.com) – U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan has stressed that the recent U.S.-led attack on Syria has mainly targeted three chemical weapons facilities in the Syrian territories.

The U.S. diplomat made the remarks in a phone call with Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari Sunday, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement, a copy of which was obtained by Algahd Press.

According to the statement, Sullivan went into detail about the military operation carried out Saturday by the U.S., Britain and France on Syria, pointing out that the strike mainly targeted three facilities for chemical weapons in the Syrian territories.

Sullivan further reiterated Washington’s keenness to avoid the fall of any civilian casualties in the operation.

Jaafari, meanwhile, stressed the importance of the political settlement of the Syrian crisis and reiterated the Syrian people’s right to “self-determination”.

He also voiced Iraq’s rejection of the “production or use of chemical weapons by any party,” pointing out that Baghdad had suffered from such fatal weapons earlier.

The top Iraqi diplomat warned that any escalation in Syria “will have a negative impact on the whole region’s security and stability, and will give terrorism an opportunity to re-emerge again.”

On Saturday, the U.S., France and Britain launched airstrikes against several regions in Syria in response to a suspected chemical attack in the city of Douma last week by the Syrian regime.

