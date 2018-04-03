



Diyala (IraqiNews.com) A woman and three children were killed and injured as a mortar missile fell on a house, northeast of Baquba, Diyala, an official said on Tuesday.

“A woman was killed, while three of her children were injured as a mortar missile fell on her house at the outskirts of al-Saa’idat village, south of Qurret Tabbah town,” Raheem Aziz, head of the town, told AlSumaria News.

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

A total of 91 Iraqi civilians were killed and 208 others were injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in February, according to the monthly report issued by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Baghdad was the worst affected Governorate, with 195 civilian casualties (49 killed, 146 injured). Anbar Governorate ranked second place, with 14 killed and 37 injured, and Diyala had 12 killed and 11 injured.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.