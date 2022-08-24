10 people killed in traffic accident in southern Iraq

Baghdad (IRaqiNews.com) – 10 people were killed on Tuesday in a two-car crash in the city of Nasiriyah in southern of Iraq, according to the Iraqi General Traffic Directorate

The Iraqi General Traffic Directorate mentioned in a statement that a car accident took place on the road between Nasiriyah and Al-Batha town as two vehicles crashed. The first vehicle was a Toyota Ipsum and the second was a Daewoo.

The statement clarified that a driver lost control of his vehicle and veered off the road before ramming into another vehicle on the other side of the road.

Both vehicles completely crashed and 10 people were killed, the statement added.

Last month, 12 people including women and children were killed when a bus collided with a truck on a main road leading to Babylon governorate south of the capital Baghdad.

Traffic accidents in Iraq kill hundreds every year. The oil-rich country suffers from deteriorated infrastructure and roads as a result of decades of conflicts, while successive governments are accused of mismanagement.

The Iraqi General Traffic Directorate announced earlier that the total number of traffic accidents since the beginning of 2022 reached 4800 accidents caused mainly by drivers doing high speeds.