122 security personnel, 11 civilians wounded in Baghdad clashes

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – 122 security personnel and 11 civilians were wounded on Wednesday after clashed broke out between protesters and security forces in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, according to a statement published by the Iraqi Security Media Cell (ISMC) on its Twitter account.

“As a result of the unfortunate actions that took place on Wednesday in the capital, Baghdad, between the protesters and the security forces, the number of the wounded was four officers, 118 security personnel in addition to 11 civilians,” the statement mentioned.

“We call on everyone to abide by the directives issued by the security services because the wounded are the people of the same country,” the statement added.

Earlier on Wednesday, an Iraqi security source reported that three Katyusha rockets hit the Green Zone in Baghdad, at the time protesters were gathering in nearby Tahrir Square to protest against holding a parliamentary session.

The source added that sirens were sounded in the Green Zone which includes the headquarters of the Iraqi Parliament.

The parliament, during its session, renewed confidence in the Speaker of the Parliament, Muhammad Al-Halbousi, and elected Mohsen Al-Mandalawi as the First Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, before protests by supporters of the Shiite leader, Muqtada Al-Sadr, erupt near the Green Zone, according to Alsumaria News.

Iraq has been suffering from a severe political crisis since the last parliamentary elections took place in October 2021.

Consultations between the Iraqi political parties to nominate a prime minister did not lead to a result, amid exacerbation of the disagreement between the Coordination Framework, which includes Shiite political forces close to Iran, and the Sadrist movement, led by cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr.