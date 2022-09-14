24 terrorists arrested in 6 Iraqi governorates

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi National Security Service announced on Wednesday it arrested 24 suspects belong to terrorist groups in six Iraqi governorates, according to the Iraqi news Agency (INA).

The Iraqi National Security Service issued a statement clarifying that intelligence information confirmed that the suspects were planning to threaten the national security in coincidence with Shiite religious ritual commemorating of the killing of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson during the 7th century battle at Karbala.

The statement mentioned that the suspects were arrested in Baghdad, Basra, Maysan, Babylon, Diwaniyah and Karbala.

The Iraqi security forces also seized hundreds of publications calling for incitement against religious figures and threatening community peace, according to the statement.

The statement added that the suspects and the seized publications were sent to the concerned judicial authorities to take the necessary measures.

The Iraqi National Security Service announced earlier it arrested 29 terrorists in the central and southern governorates of Iraq.

Iraq is witnessing continuous turmoil because of the political crisis, poor economic conditions and Iranian interference in internal affairs.

In December 2017, Iraq announced it eliminated ISIS terrorists and imposed full control over all Iraqi territories, including the border with Syria, but some hiding ISIS terrorists are still active in some areas of the country.