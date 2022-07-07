3 Turkish soldiers killed in Operation Claw Lock in northern Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced on Thursday that three of its soldiers were killed in Operation Claw Lock in northern Iraq.

A statement issued by the Turkish Ministry of Defense mentioned that a Turkish soldier was killed and three others were injured in clashes between the Turkish army and militants belong to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The statement added that the soldier who was killed in those clashes is an infantry sergeant and is called Murat Yildirim.

Other clashes erupted between the two sides where three Turkish soldier were injured and transported to hospital to receive the necessary treatment, but the medical aid could not keep two of them alive, according to the statement.

The second soldier killed is named Muhammed Mustafa Koca and the third is Omur Ertugrul Sari, both are captains in the Turkish army.

The Turkish Defense Ministry previously announced, in separate statements, the killing of 11 of its soldiers and two security guards in northern Iraq, since June 11.

On April 18, Turkey launched the Operation Claw Lock against members of the PKK, in the areas of Metina, Zap and Avashin-Basyan in northern Iraq.