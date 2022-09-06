4 rockets hit Soran area in Erbil governorate

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Four Katyusha rockets hit Soran area in Erbil governorate in Kurdistan region on Monday, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The head of Soran Independent Administration, Halgurd Sgeikh Najib, told INA that Tarawa village in Soran was hit by four Katyusha rockets on Monday evening.

Najib indicated that only material damages were reported, and no casualties were reported.

“So far, the source and the reason behind the bombing has not been identified, especially since this is not a military area and is heavily populated,” Najib elaborated.

The Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) of the Security Council said in a statement that unidentified drone hit a unit of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Erbil governorate on Monday night, according to Kurdistan 24.

The PKK militants were targeted by a drone after they arrived in Balisan Valley of Khalifan district, the statement added.

At least two suspected PKK militants have been killed by the strike, Kurdistan 24 reported.