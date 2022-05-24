6 killed in ISIS attack in northern Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – six people – three policemen and three teenagers – were killed on Monday, in an attacked carried out by militants belong to ISIS terrorist group, after they rushed to put out a fire in a wheat field in an agricultural area in Kirkuk governorate in northern Iraq, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

After the attack in southern Kirkuk took place, a police vehicle heading to the scene was shot and attacked by an improvised explosive device (IED) with no injuries recorded, according to a statement of Hussein Adel, mayor of Taza Khurmatu town, where the attack took place.

“The terrorists first set fire to wheat fields in two villages, and then attacked security forces and civilians who came to put out the fire, where three policemen and three teenagers were killed, and another person went missing,” Adel explained.

Security source stated that ISIS militants attacked farmers while they were harvesting wheat crop in southern Kirkuk, and set fire to agricultural machinery and fields.

The Iraqi authorities announced the defeat of ISIS in 2017, but despite the defeat of the terrorist group in both Iraq and Syria, the terrorists are still able to lead attacks and hide in remote areas.

In the past years, ISIS terrorists burned dozens of fields in both Iraq and Syria, and started to adopt this method of attack.