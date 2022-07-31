Seven Iraqi tourists die in floods in northeastern Iran

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iranian media outlets reported that seven Iraqi tourists died in floods in northeastern Iran on Saturday.

The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported that the tourists were part of a group of 13 Iraqis visiting Iran, and were traveling by car on a road near the city of Mashhad, about 900 kilometers north of the capital, Tehran, when their car was swept away by a flash flood.

The victims were five women and the Iranian driver, and three Iraqis are still missing.

About two million Iraqis visit Iran every year.

Floods in Fars province in southwest Iran killed at least 22 people and damaged about 12 villages last Saturday. The authorities warned of more heavy rains and possible floods.

This week’s flood is the deadliest in Iran in the past decade.

In 2019, a flash flood killed at least 21 people in the southern city of Shiraz, and two years earlier, a similar flood killed 48 people in northwest Iran.