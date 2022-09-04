8 policemen wounded by gunman in northern Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Eight policemen were wounded on Sunday in an armed attack carried out by a person riding a motorcycle in Sulaymaniyah governorate in Kurdistan Region in northern Iraq, according to Rudaw News.

Rudaw News added that the gunman, who was killed later by Iraqi security forces, possibly belongs to ISIS terrorist group.

Security sources mentioned that the attacker was riding a motorcycle and launched an attack with a firearm and hand grenades, wounding eight policemen, according to Rudaw News.

The security sources confirmed that the attacker was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces after breaking into a house in the area.

In December 2017, Iraq announced it eliminated ISIS terrorists and imposed full control over all Iraqi territories, including the border with Syria, but some hiding ISIS terrorists are still active in some areas of the country.

The Iraqi authorities announced last month it launched the 5th phase of Operation Solid Will to pursue remnants of ISIS terrorist groups in the buffer zone with Kurdistan region.

The Solid Will is a series of military operations launched by the Iraqi forces late last year with the aim of pursuing the remaining terrorists belong to ISIS who are still hiding in Iraq.