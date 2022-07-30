Abu-Ghazaleh Global concludes course for Iraqi Ministry

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Academy for Capacity Building (TAG-Academy), a subsidiary of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has completed a training course on the “Three Administrative, Technical, and Mobility Skills of Public Relations” for staff from the Iraqi Ministry of Industry and Minerals.

Over 100 ministry staff members attended the training, which was conducted at the Ministry’s offices in Baghdad. The program featured a thorough description of how employees should behave in order for their performance to reach the greatest levels of knowledge in government agencies. The TAG.Global Iraq Office Executive Director, Hamza Arabiyat, and a representative of the Iraqi Minister, Wissam Ghazi Issa, Head of the Public and International Relations in the Ministry, attended the graduation ceremony.