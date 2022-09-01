AFC moves Asian Youth Qualifiers from Basra to another country

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) decided on Thursday to move the Asian Youth Qualifiers (AFC U-20 Asian Cup) from Basra city in south Iraq to another country due to the current security events in Iraq.

The AFC mentioned in a statement that the qualifiers for the AFC Youth Cup finals scheduled to take place in Basra from 14 to 18 September, were moved from Basra to another country because of the recent security events took place in the country, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The statement added that the AFC will announce the host country for the qualifiers at a time to be determined later.

The group that includes the Iraqi youth team also includes the teams of Kuwait and India, after Australia apologized for participating in the Asian qualifiers for the U-20 Asian Cup finals.

The Australian Football Association announced last Friday the withdrawal from the Asian Cup U-20 qualifiers scheduled in the city of Basra for security reasons, according to a statement published on the Australian Federation’s official website.

“After careful consideration and based on the current travel advice of the Australian government,” the statement of the Australian Federation added.

The 25th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup is also scheduled to be held between January 6 and January 19, 2023, in Basra after the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation (AGCFF) voted unanimously last June.

Holding the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup in Basra was approved after reviewing the results of the AGCFF committee’s visits to city, and making sure that all facilities in Basra are ready to host the tournament.