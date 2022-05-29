Airbnb Iraq – An Alternative Travel To Mesopotamia

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Yep, you read that title correctly – global rental platform, Airbnb, allows hosts in Iraq to list properties throughout the country. Local and international visitors can use the rental marketplace when staying in Baghdad, Erbil, Najaf, Sulaymaniyah and more.

Valued at nearly $80 billion on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Airbnb can be a useful alternative for travelers staying in Iraq while visiting religious sites in Karbala and Najaf to touring rich archaeological sites like Babylon, the Great Mosque of Samarra or the Erbil Citadel.

Currently, Iraq does not have as many short-term rental properties listed on Airbnb compared to neighboring Arab countries like Jordan, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, but if Iraq turns the corner, the potential is limitless for the Mesopotamian country.