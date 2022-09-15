Al-Hakim, US Ambassador discuss political impasse

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Leader of the National Wisdom Movement, Ammar al-Hakim, discussed on Thursday mechanisms for getting out of the political impasse with the US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Al-Hakim and Romanowski discussed the latest political developments in Iraq and the region, mechanisms for getting out of the current political impasse, and the bilateral relations between Iraq and the United States of America, INA reported.

Al-Hakim renewed his stance calling for the formation of a national government able to manage this phase and restore the confidence of the Iraqis in the political system. He added that this requires a team that works according to the priorities, on top of which the provision of services and the creation of job opportunities.

Al-Hakim explained that the Iraqi institutions should restore its legislative role, adding that it is important to adopt dialogue to bring the views of all political forces closer, and to include everyone in Iraqi decision-making.