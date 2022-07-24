Al-Kadhimi, Barzani discuss Turkish raid, deepening oil dialogue

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, received on Saturday the Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, in Baghdad, to discuss issues of common interest, according to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Prime Ministry press office.

The two sides discussed national issues related to the lives of citizens, the provision of services to the Iraqi people, and ways to continue joint work between Baghdad and Erbil to achieve food security for all Iraqis.

Both Al-Kadhimi and Barzani, in an official statement, expressed strong condemnation of the Turkish attacks on the Iraqi territories, particularly the recent attack that claimed the lives of many civilians.

Both officials stressed the need to agree on a unified vision for dealing with the attack, and investigating its circumstances in a way that enhances Iraq’s sovereignty and prevents further attacks in the future, according to the Iraqi Prime Ministry press office.

Al-Kadhimi and Barzani talked about security coordination between the federal security forces and the forces of Kurdistan region, and the importance of this coordination in confronting the threat of ISIS and other terrorist groups, according to the statement.

The meeting also addressed the impacts of the economic challenges the world and the region are going through, and the importance of creating an atmosphere conducive to economic development.

Both sides agreed on deepening the dialogues between the Federal Ministry of Oil and the Ministry of Natural Resources in Kurdistan region to address the outstanding issues.

Al-Kadhimi also explained that it is important to work as a one team with the government of Kurdistan in a way that achieves security, stability and prosperity for all sects of the Iraqi people.