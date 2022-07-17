Al-Kadhimi, Biden confirm importance of forming new Iraqi government

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, met on Saturday with US President, Joe Biden, on the sidelines of the summit held in Jeddah in which the United States, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Iraq, Egypt and Jordan participated, according to a statement issued by the Prime Ministry press office.

Al-Kadhimi and Biden affirmed their mutual commitment to the strong bilateral partnership between Iraq and the United States, in accordance with the Strategic Framework Agreement for a Relationship of Friendship and Cooperation between the United States of America and the Republic of Iraq.

Both sides also confirmed their determination to proceed with security coordination to ensure that ISIS will never reappear again, according to a joint statement issued by both officials.

Al-Kadhimi discussed with Biden several regional issues, and both sides agreed that the relationship between Iraq and the United States is based on common interests, strengthening Iraq’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, security and stability.

Both sides stressed the importance of forming a new Iraqi government that responds to the will of the Iraqi people, and respects Iraq’s democracy and independence.

Biden stressed the importance the United States gives to a stable, united, prosperous and sovereign Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region.

Both officials renewed their commitment to the Strategic Framework Agreement for a Relationship of Friendship and Cooperation between the United States of America and the Republic of Iraq which regulates the political, economic, cultural and security aspects of the relationship between the two countries.

Biden reaffirmed his support for Iraq in its fight against terrorism, and emphasized that a strong Iraq capable of defending itself is essential to achieve stability in the region.