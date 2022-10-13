Al-Kadhimi congratulates Al-Sudani for becoming Prime Minister

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – After taking the constitutional oath in the Iraqi parliament as the president of the country on Thursday, the first presidential decision Abdul Latif Rashid made is the selection of Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani to form the new Iraqi government.

Immediately after the decision was made, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the caretaker prime minister, congratulated Al-Sudani for being chosen to form the new government.

Al-Kadhimi called on all political forces to cooperate, and wished Al-Sudani success in the task of forming the new government to achieve the aspirations of the Iraqi people.

Following his selection to be the new prime minister, Al-Sudani expressed his hope that the new government would be formed as soon as possible.

Al-Sudani obtained a bachelor’s degree in agricultural sciences from the College of Agriculture in the University of Baghdad, a master’s degree in project management, and was appointed in Maysan Agriculture Directorate in 1997.

Al-Sudani was the governor of Maysan between 2009 and 2010.

Between 2010 and 2014, Al-Sudani was the Iraqi Minister of Human Rights, and then Minister of Labor and Social Affairs in the government of Haider Al-Abadi, between 2014 and 2017.

In 2016, Al-Sudani assumed the position of the Minister of Industry.