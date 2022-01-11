Al-Kadhimi meets with the Ambassador of the European Union to Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Ali Allawi, received the Ambassador of the European Union to Iraq, Fillet Variola, and his accompanying delegation.

“The partnerships that bring Iraq together with the European Union open up more opportunities for cooperation in the future,” said Al-Kadhimi. The Iraqi Prime Minister highlighted that the interactions with the European Union will be long-term strategic relations.

The European Union Ambassador pointed out the growing positive regional role of Iraq while emphasizing a seven-year European plan aimed at providing institutional support to Iraq including programs to develop financial know-hows.

Furthermore, Ambassador Variola praised Iraq for being removed from the European Union’s list of high-risk countries in the field of terrorism financing and money laundering. In return, this allows increased trade and investment between Iraq and European countries.