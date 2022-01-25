Al-Kadhimi meets with US Ambassador to Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi met with the United States Ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Tueller and his accompanying delegation in Baghdad.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister stressed Iraq’s keenness to enhance cooperation with the United States including diplomatic and economic areas, security cooperation, and intelligence support.

For his part, Ambassador Tueller affirmed the United States’ support for Iraq’s efforts to enhance security and stability locally and regionally, as well as its support for the Iraqi government’s pursuit of financial and economic reform.