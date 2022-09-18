Algeria invites Iraqi President, PM to attend Arab summit

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi president, Barham Salih, received on Sunday an official invitation to attend the Arab summit scheduled to be hosted by Algeria next November, according to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Presidency.

The statement mentioned that Salih received the envoy of the Algerian President, Algerian Minister of Justice, Abdul Rashid Tabbi, in Al-Salam palace in Baghdad.

Tabbi conveyed the greetings of the Algerian President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, to Salih and handed him an official invitation to attend the Arab summit, according to the statement.

Salih confirmed the acceptance of the invitation to attend the summit, and emphasized he will actively participate in the summit to contribute to its success, as it is an important conference to unify efforts and promote joint Arab action, the statement mentioned.

Earlier on Sunday, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, received Tabbi who carried President Tebboune’s invitation to participate in the Arab summit.

Al-Kadhimi, according to a press statement issued by his press office, confirmed Iraq’s keenness to make the summit successful and actively participate in its activities.

Al-Kadhimi also expressed that this summit will play a key role in strengthening the unified stance of the Arabs regarding their fateful issues, particularly the Palestinian issue.

The Arab Summit is scheduled to be held on November 1 and 2, in conjunction with the 68th anniversary of the outbreak of the Algerian liberation revolution against French colonialism in 1954.

The last Arab summit (the 30th) was held in 2019, in the Tunisian capital, Tunis, as measures related to the Coronavirus pandemic caused it to be postponed in 2020 and 2021.