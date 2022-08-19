Ammar Al-Hakim visits Saudi Arabia

Jeddah (IraqiNews.com) – Head of the Iraqi Hikma National Movement, Ammar Al-Hakim, recently visited Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to meet with Mohammed bin Salman Al-Saud (MBS), Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

The two discussed for further cooperation between the two countries along with the the on-going political situation in Iraq and stressing for political dialogue between rival parties in Iraq.

Al-Hakim is a member of the pro-Iran Shiite Coordination Framework, which has been at odds with the powerful cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr over Iraq’s political future.

Additionally, Al Hakim and MBS emphasized for truce in Yemen and discussed peace solutions to end the crisis in Yemen.