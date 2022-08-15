Archaeological treasure discovered in Najaf

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, Hassan Nazim, announced on Monday, in a press conference, that an archaeological treasure has been discovered in Najaf city, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

“An important archaeological treasure was discovered in Kari-Saada area in Najaf city, near Kufa city, by an Iraqi archaeological excavation mission,” Nazim said.

“The treasure is a pottery jar containing precious pieces that are gold ornaments, necklaces, rings, earrings, pendants, precious stones, eighteen dinars of pure gold referring to the Caliphs Al-Mu’tamid Be-Allah, Al-Muqtadir, and Al-Mustakfi Be-Allah, as well as more than 100 dirhams of silver,” Nazim clarified.

Nazim elaborated that the excavation team also discovered many copper coins in different sizes in the site, but the coins were damaged due to the impact of moisture and salts.

Additionally, small size glass bottles and flasks made by free-blowing method with spherical bodies and a long narrow necks where the thickness of the glass does not exceed two millimeters were discovered.

Archaeological excavators mentioned that the discovered pieces in Kari-Saada area in central Iraq, about 160 kilometers south of Baghdad, belong to the late Abbasid era.

Nazim added that the General Authority for Antiquities and Heritage is working to combat transgressions against archaeological and heritage sites in all governorates of Iraq with the aim of preserving Iraq’s antiquities from damage and loss.