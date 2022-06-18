Asiacell Iraq selects MCP to protect users from fraudulent DCB traffic

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Mobile carrier, Asiacell recently selected MCP to provide anti-fraud and compliance monitoring solutions for Asiacell’s value added services and direct carrier billing (DCB) services. MCP’s combined scanner and shield solutions will allow Asiacell to detect fraudulent and non-compliant traffic on all advertising campaigns.

“We are delighted to have been selected by Asiacell to help in the fight against fraud. It shows they have serious intent to protect their customers against this current threat that affects the whole Carrier Billing Industry worldwide. It is only when all Carrier’s actively take this lead in the fight against fraud that bad actors will finally get the message that their efforts are futile,” said Declan Pettit, Director of MCP.

“At Asiacell, we understand that customer confidence in our systems and processes is essential to maintain our reputation of excellence. MCP have been selected as they have shown, throughout a lengthy trial, that their solutions are up to the essential job of protecting the whole Value-Added Services and Direct Carrier Billing value chain,” said Chra Hussain, CCO of Asiacell.