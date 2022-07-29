Iraqi telecom Asiacell reports $467m revenue for first half of 2022

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Asiacell recently reported a revenue of $467m for the first half of 2022, resulting in a 3% rise. This was mainly driven by the company’s strategy to offset reduced voice revenues owing to Iraq’s prolonged political uncertainty.

Higher energy costs and higher leased line costs reduced Asiacell’s EBITDA by 3% to $207m. On the other hand, the client base of the company has grown by 13% to 16.3 million.

Asiacell’s 4G+ technology, which has been implemented in all major cities across Iraq, has improved speed and customer experience.